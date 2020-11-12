 Skip to main content
Letter: Another way to look at the numbers
Looking at the COVID-19 numbers from Oct. 20 another way:

— 1.15% of Virginia’s population has contracted COVID-19

— 0.001% has spent time in a hospital due to COVID-19

— 0.0004% of Virginians have died from COVID-19

In summary, 99% of Virginia’s population has not had COVID-19, but all Virginians have suffered because of it.

Robert Shaffer, Christiansburg

