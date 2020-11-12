Letter: Another way to look at the numbers

Looking at the COVID-19 numbers from Oct. 20 another way:
— 1.15% of Virginia’s population has contracted COVID-19
— 0.001% has spent time in a hospital due to COVID-19
— 0.0004% of Virginians have died from COVID-19
In summary, 99% of Virginia’s population has not had COVID-19, but all Virginians have suffered because of it.
Robert Shaffer, Christiansburg
