Letter: Anti-vaxxers, the math is simple

“Living in fear.” The mantra of anti-vaxxers and maskers. There are a majority of “brave chest thumping folks,” post-vaccine folks, now underground or a bag of ashes in a jar to prove they were brave?

How many openings and closings of schools are because of outbreaks of COVID in the schools? Seems like “doing the same thing over and over expecting different results.”

Anti-vaxxers saying the COVID vaccine doesn’t work — evidence “breakthrough cases.” Chicken pox, flu vaccine and other vaccines have breakthrough cases.

A lot depends on viral load. “Viral load refers to the amount of virus that can be detected in an infected person. High viral loads are concerning because they can mean the person is more infectious.” (Jan. 14, VCUHealth.org, "Breakthrough infections, viral load: What does this mean to you?”)

Viral load also can impact the severity of a COVID-19 illness. For example, some studies reported a higher viral load in people who were admitted to the hospital with severe pneumonia. These studies also reported that the viral loads remain higher for more days in patients with more severe disease.” (July 28, 2021, Baton Rouge General, "What is Viral Load and Why Does it Matter?")

Of course there are also the numbers. The majority of hospitalized and dead COVID folks are not vaccinated: 62% of Americans are vaccinated, leaving 38% of the population unvaccinated. The minority population are the majority of the folks hospitalized and dead. Simple math.

My “constitutional rights are breached”! Where in the Constitution does it say it is your right to harm others except in cases of self defense?

And the other: “People die every day.” Hmm, heart attacks, cancer and similar causes of death are not contagious. Apples and oranges. When was the last time this many deaths was from the same contagious disease? 1918 comes close: “675,000 deaths occurring in the United States”; "COVID overtakes 1918 Spanish flu as deadliest disease in U.S."

Just a few observations and questions.

Robin Barnhill, Roanoke