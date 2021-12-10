Letter: Apathy won't be the reason our democracy dies

In his Nov. 29 opinion piece "Dangerous American apathy" William C. Fizer asserts that Americans are becoming apathetic, which he sees as the final stage before the death of a democracy.

He gives a number of examples of American apathy, most of which are conservative talking points.

These include dependence upon government, government threats to churches, teachers making white children feel guilty, and federal violations of states rights. These alleged failings could be seen in a quite different, activist light.

For instance: Americans choosing more inclusive health care, judges upholding the Constitutional separation of church and state, teachers teaching our history of racism, and the president protecting citizens from Covid-19.

Mr. Fizer's most significant divergence from the conservative playbook is his last example: "Only 50% are typically inoculated against COVID, flu, or pneumonia which globally kills 1 million each year." But when it comes to COVID, the reasons for not being inoculated don't boil down to apathy.