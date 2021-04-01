Letter: Apology for fiasco?

My wife and I had appointments to receive vaccinations at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and arrived as instructed at 1:50 p.m. We found an estimated 600-700 people standing in two lines awaiting access to the Berglund Center.

We stood in line, outside, in windy, near freezing temperatures for more than 25 minutes before being allowed inside to form yet two more lines.

There we, and many others, spent an additional 20 minutes before being vaccinated. The crowd was made up of dozens of elderly and infirmed people, many in wheelchairs or using walkers and canes.

Embarrassingly, there were no chairs outside to provide relief. Those in line were evidently strong, tough and hardy souls. I saw no one in major medical crisis, everyone was patient. There was no civil unrest or gross complaining.

In my view this event was very poorly planned, grossly executed, and obviously not thought through. Our first vaccination, two weeks ago at the Berglund Center was well organized by Carilion and we expected the same for our second shot. Not to be.