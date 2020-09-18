 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Appalachia deserves better than a pipeline
0 comments

Letter: Appalachia deserves better than a pipeline

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

My name is Mason Keyser. I'm a student at Virginia Tech and I've lived in Appalachia my entire life. I am extremely proud to be from these mountains, and like most other people living here, I consider myself part of these mountains. We have the great honor of living in one of the most beautiful areas of the country. Our Appalachian culture is growing stronger and more varied and diverse with each passing year, and that culture is directly tied to the land.

I understand and recognize that humanity cannot exist on this Earth without affecting it. We must interact with our environment, we must use the natural resources around us, that is the prerogative of every living thing. But we must take care of what we have and we must take care of ourselves.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline threatens the natural, social and economic security of southwest Virginia. It greatly disrupts habitats for the living things that are a crucial part of our way of life. The pipeline scars the land, and by scarring the land it scars the people.

The pipeline passes through the land but gives nothing to it. It brings no added business to the communities that it disrupts. It offers no future or opportunity to the people it pushes through. To the pipeline and the company in charge of it, the land is nothing but an obstacle through which to pass.

Appalachia needs business. Appalachia needs industry. But Appalachia is not an obstacle, and Appalachia deserves better than a pipeline.

MASON KEYSER

BLACKSBURG

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Vote anyone but Trump

People develop spiritual beliefs through heritage, family, culture and their own lived experience. From these beliefs we cultivate our faith. …

Letters

Letter: He had a chance

He had a chance. A chance to get one thing right for the right reasons. Any guesses who may be the topic here? In January the man in the White…

Letters

Letter: Name change question

Are people with the name Lee, Jackson, Tucker (big slave owners for original sugarcane plantation) etc. going to need to change their name in …

Letters

Letter: Ben Cline is a follower

I am writing in response to the letter written by Brad Kerchof requesting that Ben Cline show some leadership and take a position on important…

Letters

Letter: Coronavirus and Trump

It is Tuesday night, April 21st, and I have just finished watching a PBS special on the subject of this letter. My comments may very well alie…

Letters

Letter: So much for transparency

Back on July 10 the Associated Press sent out a story which was picked up by The Roanoke Times about how the Catholic church (and probably oth…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert