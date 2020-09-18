Letter: Appalachia deserves better than a pipeline

My name is Mason Keyser. I'm a student at Virginia Tech and I've lived in Appalachia my entire life. I am extremely proud to be from these mountains, and like most other people living here, I consider myself part of these mountains. We have the great honor of living in one of the most beautiful areas of the country. Our Appalachian culture is growing stronger and more varied and diverse with each passing year, and that culture is directly tied to the land.
I understand and recognize that humanity cannot exist on this Earth without affecting it. We must interact with our environment, we must use the natural resources around us, that is the prerogative of every living thing. But we must take care of what we have and we must take care of ourselves.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline threatens the natural, social and economic security of southwest Virginia. It greatly disrupts habitats for the living things that are a crucial part of our way of life. The pipeline scars the land, and by scarring the land it scars the people.
The pipeline passes through the land but gives nothing to it. It brings no added business to the communities that it disrupts. It offers no future or opportunity to the people it pushes through. To the pipeline and the company in charge of it, the land is nothing but an obstacle through which to pass.
Appalachia needs business. Appalachia needs industry. But Appalachia is not an obstacle, and Appalachia deserves better than a pipeline.
MASON KEYSER
BLACKSBURG
