The Supreme Court has told the Mountain Valley Pipeline to go ahead and resume destruction of our mountain streams and forests. The Rule of Law does not apply to them — not the Fourth Amendment, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, or the National Historic Preservation Act, all of which MVP has already violated.

They also are on track to violate the Wilderness Act, and permanently alter the Jefferson National Forest, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and the Appalachian Trail.

There is no need to scrutinize the “public necessity” upon which the original permit was granted in 2017, because there is none.

The methane will be exported, a “Drain America First” policy, to compete with Russia, which has five times the gas we have, and will still have plenty when ours runs out.

By then, the MVP will have long since declared bankruptcy, and left Roanoke Gas customers, 1% of the pipeline subscribers, to pay off all the debts. Let’s hope that happens before there is another explosion like the one in Strasburg.

Joe Biden should declare a climate emergency, but instead, he’s declared war on us, and he’s counting on us to fight each other instead of fighting back.

The laws aren’t protecting us, so we must protect each other. Harvest your water, grow some food, share with your neighbors, heat and cook with something less toxic than methane. Come hell or high water, Appalachia will rise.

Kimberley Homer, Blacksburg