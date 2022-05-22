Letter: Apparent right-wing doctrines confuse me

I don't understand.

Would someone who adheres to these far-right extremist doctrines please explain it to me?

A teenage boy traveled hundreds of miles to murder "as many black people as possible" because he had been indoctrinated by your fear that white people are being replaced by Blacks and Jews.

While at the same time you exalt in your apparent victory in filling the Supreme Court with enough ideologues that the Roe v. Wade decision will most likely be overturned. Your victory means that the lives of thousands of unborn babies will now be saved.

But, by far, the majority of women currently seeking legal abortions are African American, so most of those babies you are saving from abortion will be Black.

Perhaps you can begin to understand my confusion. Are you simply saving those unborn Black children only to murder them later in life?

As a white, Christian male who has long supported conservative causes, I find both the doctrines that you espouse to be in direct opposition to everything that I believe.

Pete Hamilton, Rockbridge County