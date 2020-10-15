Letter: Appoint a woman to replace Osborne

The Honorable Djuna Osborne is a dear friend of mine and was an excellent addition to Roanoke City Council. Her unique perspective, work ethic, dedication to making Roanoke more equitable, and of course, quirky outfits, will be missed. In Djuna’s resignation letter, she stated “Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, I...have had to make significant adjustments to accommodate the needs of my family. As a result, I am no longer in a position to meet the full obligation of my council duties…while also meeting my new obligation as a full-time stay-at-home mom and educator, along with the ongoing responsibilities of my private practice.” The expectations we put on women to have it all and do everything men do flawlessly, backwards and in heels, is unrealistic. Before the pandemic, she was already doing it all, and for that, she’s a feminist icon in Roanoke.