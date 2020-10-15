 Skip to main content
Letter: Appoint Luke Priddy to City Council
Letter: Appoint Luke Priddy to City Council

I support Luke Priddy for appointment to the open Roanoke City Council spot. I have known Luke since we were both young teenagers just trying to find our place in life here in the Roanoke Valley, and in all interactions I’ve ever had with him there there have been common themes acting as his driving force: honesty, kindness, and an empathetic humanist zeal to understand people and do his best to improve their lives in ways both big and small.

He has always been the type who will bend over backwards for a favor or greet you like a long lost brother or sister the second he sees you, or speak out with passion in his voice when he sees an injustice against any person being perpetrated. With the many issues facing a small but thriving city on the cutting edge of the New South, these are the types of qualities I believe our public officials not only should possess but absolutely must.

A new generation of leaders not only in Roanoke but across the country are coming-of-age politically with an eye set to the future of what we can become and accomplish through the empathy of law and reform, and Luke Priddy to me is a shining example. I urge his selection, and hope others will join me.

BENJAMIN EMERY

ROANOKE

