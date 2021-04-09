Letter: Appreciate health professionals

I commend you for running “Good days and bad days” as your front page article (March 17).
I really appreciate the interview with Amber Hinton. She is one of many nurses who are at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and yet in the most difficult position of being in the ICU where at times she must try to “cover” for the absence of the family at times of severe illness and death of their patients.
Having served as a physician for 43 years and having been in charge of the ICU when I was stationed in Germany, I think the nurses have a tougher job than the doctors because of their extended face-to-face time with the patients. I think it is one of the most difficult jobs of all.
I agree that the job comes with you when you come home and you worry and think about it. It is unavoidable in my opinion and that is what I experienced as well.
These nurses and physicians are going through psychological trauma, and I suspect they will experience post traumatic syndrome. Hopefully they can get the care they need to go on.
As for being toughened up in training, I don’t think that really happens, and there are articles indicating that you are cheating yourself out of important experiences with patients if you take that (there’s them and us) road.
We need these professionals, and we should respect them and do whatever we can for them during this difficult time.
They have put their life on the line and been in the line of fire now for at least a year with this pandemic, even before vaccinations were available.
They did not go into medicine to see one patient after another die but rather to help save lives and that is what is so difficult and sad about the ICU narrative told by Amber Hinton.
They need to remember the comfort they give to those who need it most even if those patients don’t survive. The patients and their family know it and appreciate it and we should as well.
Clinton Polhamus M.D., Roanoke