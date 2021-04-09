Letter: Appreciate health professionals

I commend you for running “Good days and bad days” as your front page article (March 17).

I really appreciate the interview with Amber Hinton. She is one of many nurses who are at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and yet in the most difficult position of being in the ICU where at times she must try to “cover” for the absence of the family at times of severe illness and death of their patients.

Having served as a physician for 43 years and having been in charge of the ICU when I was stationed in Germany, I think the nurses have a tougher job than the doctors because of their extended face-to-face time with the patients. I think it is one of the most difficult jobs of all.

I agree that the job comes with you when you come home and you worry and think about it. It is unavoidable in my opinion and that is what I experienced as well.

These nurses and physicians are going through psychological trauma, and I suspect they will experience post traumatic syndrome. Hopefully they can get the care they need to go on.

As for being toughened up in training, I don’t think that really happens, and there are articles indicating that you are cheating yourself out of important experiences with patients if you take that (there’s them and us) road.