Letter: Appreciate the freedom to choose what we read

The number of letters to the editor about banning books in school libraries is a disturbing push/pull phenomenon on censorship.

Ray Bradbury’s science fiction novel "Fahrenheit 451" describes a world in which firemen have the roles, not of stopping fires, but starting them — to burn books.

The professional government job is to destroy any individual thoughts, ideas, concepts, dreams or realities taking place in what becomes the “new” world of dreary, fabricated sameness in mind, body and spirit.

We have a unique heritage of freedom in the United States through the Declaration of Independence and in our Constitution, of thought, word and deed. But as Bradbury states in his Afterword, “there is more than one way to burn a book. And the world is full of people running about with lit matches … burned first by minorities, each ripping a page or a paragraph from this book, then that, until the day came when the books were empty and the minds shut and the libraries closed forever.”

Book sellers, librarians and teachers make choices of what to buy, sell, stock, borrow and loan just as newspapers make decisions on what to print, edit and run each day.

We have the freedom to choose for ourselves, and for our children, what, when, why we read what we do. Remembering this is a privilege not all nations have or provide makes me grateful for our country.

Margaret Coffey, Roanoke