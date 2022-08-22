 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Appreciating fellow letter writer

Just read "Biden has accomplished plenty" (Aug. 15) written by S.A. Miller of Hardy.

Great job in telling what a president should do.

Glad to know there are like-minded people. 

Anne Poindexter, Roanoke

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Your tax dollars at work

Letter: Your tax dollars at work

The Good Lord, I’m sure, is well pleased that our space program has successfully helped put a $10 billion robotic camera into the deep recesse…

Letter: Wisdom from Rushdie

Letter: Wisdom from Rushdie

The recent terrible death-attempt on writer Salman Rushdie and the approach of our "silly" (election) season naturally brought to mind somethi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert