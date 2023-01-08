 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Appreciation for Huppert's stance on guns

I would like to congratulate my brother, Steve Huppert, for his courageous position these past few years regarding gun control.

Steve is a former member of the Christiansburg Town Council, and he often attempted to bring the problem of gun violence to the attention of the council and the citizens of Christiansburg as a whole.

His courage to "go against the current" hopefully was not missed by those in the Christiansburg/Roanoke area. Thank you once again for your strong attempts to maintain attention to this major problem of gun violence in our communities.

Michael Huppert, Toano 

