Not enough is said about the ER departments in our hospitals, and my family and I want to salute the great work done by the Lewis-Gale ER in Salem.

Recently a bad UTI problem caused me to be taken to that facility. What one would think would cause unpleasant actions proved instead to be comfortable as you are surrounded by a staff of understanding and caring doctors, nurses and other staffers.

The people on duty were friendly and warm in giving tests and in asking and answering questions. Every effort was made in my care and comfort and information about what needed to be done. They were all a credit to the medical profession.

I was able to return home the same day with new prescriptions and renewed hope for the future.

Carolyn H. Eichelman, Salem