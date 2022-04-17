Letter: Appreciation for suicide prevention volunteers

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention wishes to thank all of the volunteers who advocate in our communities, promote awareness, provide education and support the mission that together we can #stopsuicide. Our volunteers play an important role in creating a culture that’s smart about mental health, and in our mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Those who have been affected by suicide and those who struggle are the reasons we serve as a volunteer. Despite the challenges of the last two years, our volunteers continued to engage with their communities, promote, educate and advocate. The funds raised, the legislation that is passed, families who were supported, volunteers that were trained, and the research funded are testaments to the dedication and passion of our volunteers. Our volunteers continue to share their stories so others do not feel alone on this journey.

Thousands of volunteers across the country are carrying out the mission of the foundation: organizing state capitol days, comforting fellow survivors, sharing research findings with their local communities, presenting education programs, promoting suicide prevention through social media, organizing Out of the Darkness Walks and other fundraising events, reaching out to help those who are struggling, and so much more.

During National Volunteer Appreciation Week [Sunday-April 23], we say thank you to these amazing volunteers and celebrate the impact of their service in working to save lives by preventing suicide.

Winter Brooks, AFSP Virginia Chapter Board, Stephens City