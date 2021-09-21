Letter: Approval voting for Virginia

Too often, our politicians do not truly represent us. Such a candidate would require a consensus among voters. Unfortunately our voting system is not designed to pick consensus candidates. Our "pick-one, most votes wins" system, known as plurality, is one of the simplest voting methods there is, but one of the worst. To achieve better representation we need to change Virginia's voting method to something better. The voting method that offers the greatest improvement for the least change is approval voting.

What is approval voting? Under approval voting, voters vote for all candidates they approve of; the candidate with the most votes wins. This minor change from "vote for one" to "vote for all you approve of" eliminates vote splitting/spoilers and allows voters to be more expressive, without adding any unnecessary complexity. With approval voting there is no longer any need to choose between voting for your favorite or for the compromise candidate. Because voters may approve/disapprove of each candidate on the ballot, rather than just for one candidate, a consensus is reached.