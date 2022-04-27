Letter: Approve of Putin? Vote for Trump

A positive spinoff of the horrible invasion and cruel killing of thousands of Ukrainians by Vladimir Putin and the Russian forces is the sharp focus placed on Putin’s Russia. The world now watches daily as Putin’s unprovoked attack displaces, maims and kills thousands of innocent citizens.

Putin controls all media in his country and feeds his citizens lies about the realities of his “war” so that many of his countrymen think the war is a necessary struggle to take back from Ukraine territory and people he claims belong to Russia. Russian citizens who protest Russia’s war are imprisoned, tortured and killed with the consent of the Russian government.

Supporters of Donald Trump in the United States should take a critical look at Putin and Russia and decide if they prefer such an authoritarian ruler and government or our democratic government with its free and open constitutional democracy. Our government is far from perfect, but we still have the rule of law, freedom of the press and speech, and the right to elect our president and government leaders.

Trump has shown his devotion to Putin since before the 2016 election and throughout his presidency on numerous well-documented occasions. Trump lied about trying to build his hotel in Moscow and he openly fawned over Putin, stating he was a genius and never, to this day, criticizing Putin for his criminal behavior in Ukraine.

Given another four years as president, Trump would pull every illegal stunt to overturn all elections in his favor and fight to become “president for life” with all that would entail. Many hard-core Trump supporters will not change their votes away from Trump, assuming he runs again in 2024, no matter his lying and his continued attempts to overthrow the election he lost in 2020.

However, hopefully there are a number of voters who supported Trump in 2020 because they approved of his cutting taxes for the wealthy, appointing three justices to the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating numerous government regulations, or because they hate Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Perhaps many of these 2020 Trump supporters will now see from the Ukraine invasion how dangerous Trump in office again would be to our form of government and to our free society. One can only hope.

Kellogg Hunt, Roanoke