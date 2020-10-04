Letter: Are Donald Trump's followers actually cult members?

In 2016, Donald Trump declared, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay?” Unfortunately, that is as true now as it was then, making his followers akin to cult members.

Dictionaries define a cult as obsessive devotion to a person, principle, or thing, while researchers Janna Lalich and Michael Langone found that cult members display “excessively zealous and unquestioning commitment” to their leader and regard his ideology “as the Truth, as law.”

In cult-like fashion, Trump’s hard-core supporters believe everything he says, even though he will say one thing today and the opposite tomorrow, or he will say something that differs from established facts. Numerous examples of Trump contradicting himself can be found during his presidency and especially throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump shows disdain for our nation’s laws, openly violating a statute forbidding assistance from foreign nationals and another prohibiting substituting his funding decisions for those of congress. He also violated several components of federal election campaign laws and even suggested that his supporters violate the law by voting twice. His followers, without questioning their leader, remain in his cultish camp,