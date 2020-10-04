Letter: Are Donald Trump's followers actually cult members?

In 2016, Donald Trump declared, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay?” Unfortunately, that is as true now as it was then, making his followers akin to cult members.
Dictionaries define a cult as obsessive devotion to a person, principle, or thing, while researchers Janna Lalich and Michael Langone found that cult members display “excessively zealous and unquestioning commitment” to their leader and regard his ideology “as the Truth, as law.”
In cult-like fashion, Trump’s hard-core supporters believe everything he says, even though he will say one thing today and the opposite tomorrow, or he will say something that differs from established facts. Numerous examples of Trump contradicting himself can be found during his presidency and especially throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump shows disdain for our nation’s laws, openly violating a statute forbidding assistance from foreign nationals and another prohibiting substituting his funding decisions for those of congress. He also violated several components of federal election campaign laws and even suggested that his supporters violate the law by voting twice. His followers, without questioning their leader, remain in his cultish camp,
Trump’s actions and statements reveal many traits he shares with cult leaders. Some infamous ones, according to author Joe Navarro, exhibited pathological narcissism, publicly portrayed others as being inferior, needed to be the center of attention, could not tolerate criticism, thought they alone had the answers to problems, devalued those around them while overvaluing themselves, were preoccupied with a false sense of their brilliance, and were arrogant and haughty. While most people see Trump here, his cult-like followers disregard his worst—and, unfortunately, most dominant—characteristics.
Unlike Donald Trump’s cultish supporters, many Americans recognize what he is doing and know that to retain our democracy, he must be defeated in November. If not, he will continue his ongoing drive to become an autocrat like his favorite Russian and North Korean despots, knowing that his followers in the Senate will not challenge him. The idea of Trump in power another four years is not just frightening, it’s terrifying.
CLARA B. COX
BLACKSBURG
