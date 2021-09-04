Letter: Are reparations owed?

Do we owe reparations to Black people? Families who never owned slaves, even later immigrants, benefited from the economy that did. Some argue that we cannot make amends for what our forebearers did, and we have all prospered since then.

Right after emancipation, Black people started to fare quite well in our society. If we compounded the interest on wages that were never paid, it would be quite a sum, but if we had just let things evolve, we would not be having this discussion.

But our new laws were no more binding than our contracts with the Indians. Jim Crow had nothing to do with slavery; it is all about holding Blacks down, socially and economically. The Tulsa Riot, where many were killed because they were prospering, is unusual only in how extremely it was done.

We took their names, their culture, and their heritage. African drums came here from Cuba only 60 years ago because we took those too. But Jim Crow took much more. The economic effects of redlining and other repression are still here and redlining has not even totally gone away.