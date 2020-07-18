Letter: Are the unemployed being scammed?

I wonder if this is happening to you? Ever sense I filed for unemployment, every few days I get multiple calls from both scammers and legitimate job seeker companies trying to help me find employment. It’s not all that bad I mean if they are actually trying to get you a job despite most companies being closed, that’s great. Except, it’s not.
After all every time they call, I tell them I am not looking for a job because I have one. Once they hear that almost immediately they hang up, which is rude. Not even a thank you for my time! B, the real question is how did they even get my info? Did those who run our unemployment insurance sell my info? Is someone looking at my VEC website browsing history? Is any of what I just mentioned even legal without my permission or yours?
Quite frankly it’s annoying. What makes it worse is some of them are actually scammers. For someone looking for a legitimate job even when the insurance pays more to a job seeker, it’s not only discouraging but can cause them to go broke via an identity theft scam or other means. The VEC requires you look for a job every week and even show proof of it but forcing us, if that’s what this is, by selling my contact info to a stranger without me knowing, and then applying over the phone with these callers, opens all Virginians up to be robbed and most likely never paid back.
Anyone with enough capital can buy certain kinds of info which include your name, address social security number and much more. Don’t answer these calls even if you signed up for a by phone service. Be safe. If you’re sincerely looking for even just a temporary job, go to an employer’s website or call them and ask them, one are you hiring, and two where do I apply. Write that info down and apply.
CHARLES ROBINS
CHRISTIANSBURG
