Letter: Are we being gaslighted by oil news?

Americans are overreacting to the global oil cartel's decision this month to dial back production by 2 million barrels per day. It sounds like an awful lot, and newscasters certainly talk like it is. But the cartel — OPEC — pumps less than one-third of the world's oil. The production cut, then, is only about 2% of global output.

That brings up the question of why did U.S. retail gasoline prices leap by an average 7% when the OPEC cuts were announced? It could be that the refiners, distributors and local merchants were exploiting the news to make an extra profit on the fuel already in their tanks and pipelines.

There is another possibility, one I hesitate to mention. You don't suppose that in the run-up to the U.S. midterm elections, Big Oil wants us not to think about all the good that President Biden has accomplished with the help of Democrats in Congress? They wouldn't do that, would they?

John Hopkins, Floyd