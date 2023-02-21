What did our young people take from watching the classless act of Republican extremists at President Joe Biden's 2023 State of The Union speech? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the most vocal, booing and yelling throughout the speech. As youngsters, most of us learned to sit still and be quiet at church and at school showing respect to our minister and teachers, whether we liked them or agreed with what they were saying or not. It is hard to believe adults elected to serve us as leaders could act like spoiled brats and set such a poor example. An alternative would have been for Ms. Greene to save her outbursts and her craving for attention for Fox News, who would gladly have let her berate the president all she wanted.