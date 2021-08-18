Letter: Are you willing to gamble with your health?

If my canoe had turned over in a river, and I was floating toward a dam, can you imagine I would say no to the man on shore trying to throw me a rope? Would I cry out no, get a bigger rope, a rope that's been certified to hold my weight?

The image occurs to me as I read of individuals and institutions saying they won't take or require COVID-19 vaccination until the federal Food and Drug Administration upgrades its emergency authorization of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the full approval that other medicines receive before they go to market.

When someone I know says they're not masking in group situations because they doubt a mask would do any good, is that so different from the imaginary me, floating downriver toward the dam, not reaching for the first overhanging tree branch, however flimsy?

We may have heard of someone floating over a dam and living to tell about it, but we know most people don't emerge unharmed from such an event.