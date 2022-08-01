Letter: Article falls short in explaining EVs

When I read the headline “Getting plugged in Virginia is trying to steer a pathway to a future that involves more electric vehicles” [July 17], I was excited to see Virginia is joining the EV revolution. Yet as I read the article, I was disappointed at the lack of cohesion within the piece and information gaps.

The first paragraph talks about how it won’t be easy to join the EV revolution, which with any new technology there are learning curves and challenges. Yet, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter never listed the exact challenges. She cobbled together different components without connecting them back to the headline and in some instance not even to each other.

Next paragraph talks about EVs costing gas stations to run at a loss, yet nothing was said about gas stations only making an average net margin of 1.4% on fuel. Most make their profit from items purchased inside the store, which would not change with the addition of EV chargers. If the article had immediately connected the operating loss with the why and the solution which was featured later in the article, a clearer picture could be drawn. Instead, the article jumps around painting an incomplete picture of what’s happening in the EV arena.

The most important details that seemed directly tied to the headline were not found until the third, then seventh, paragraphs. The key deadline of Aug. 1 is not mentioned until the 12th paragraph. Instead, a paragraph on Range Anxiety is the fourth paragraph with no mention of how it is being addressed, i.e. buildout of EV infrastructure.

Setting up the EV network will at times be scary, even unsure. There will be successes, new ways of doing things, and many questions. To ensure everyone gets a clear picture of what is happening, news organizations need to connect the pieces smoothly and clearly for readers.

Rena DeBerry, Salem