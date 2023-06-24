Your recent article on free speech on campus quoted President Tim Sands of Virginia Tech saying all the correct things about this topic.

Unfortunately, you failed to mention the federal court case involving Tech and its Bias Responsive Team.

The recent court case found in favor of Tech by 2 to 1 with a rather stinging dissenting opinion. It seems likely to go to the Supreme Court, and (in my opinion) will probably go against Tech.

This is so important that I don't understand how you can write an article about free speech on campus locally and leave out any mention of this court case.

Larry Cox, Blacksburg