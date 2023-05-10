This letter is in response to the article titled “Wife of 7-Eleven fatal shooting victim calls for deeper background checks on gun buyers” (April 25). The article began with statements from the victim’s wife, highlighting the tragic nature of the story. It described their yearslong marriage and the victim’s love for his son. The victim’s wife also shared her view that gun control is needed to prevent deaths in the future.

Then the article took a disgusting turn. The Times printed the victim’s criminal history, recounting every charge the man had, despite the fact that none of the charges were relevant to his tragic death at 7-Eleven. The article should have focused more on the fact that this man had been shot on two separate occasions in Roanoke. Both appeared to be random shootings. The article should have highlighted statistics on gun violence both here in Roanoke and on a national level. The article should not have brought up unrelated information about the victim or printed his mugshot. His wife and son are grieving. His son will have to go to school with the risk of bullies bringing up his father’s past as a reason for his death.