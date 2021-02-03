Letter: Ashamed of Griffith

This week, like many Americans, I watched in dismay as an angry mob of Trump supporters, at the direction of the president himself, marched on the capitol and then, with the apparent permission of the Capitol police, invaded and desecrated "the people's house." This was justified, supposedly, by the "fact" that the election, and, hence, the country, had been stolen! This is a lie which has been propagated by the president for months and it has been disproven over and over again in court cases, many of which were presided over by Trump appointed judges.

Following this desecration, Congress continued its session aimed at approving the election results as reflected by the Electoral College tally. During that session, Conor Lamb, a Representative from Pennsylvania (one of the states where results were being challenged, basically, because the president lost) said the following: “We know that that attack today, it didn’t materialize out of nowhere, it was inspired by lies — the same lies that you’re hearing in this room tonight. The members who are repeating those lies should be ashamed of themselves. Their constituents should be ashamed of them.”

Upon hearing that, who rose to take exception and raise a point of order that these (true) words should be struck from the record? Our own Morgan Griffith.