Letter: At least she didn't start shooting

The reality show controversy involving a 14-year-old Pennsylvania cheerleader using the F-bomb on social media has to be some type of commentary on our society today, especially if it elicits a column from George Will.

What should have ended in the bathroom or kitchen of her home, with her mouth being washed out with soap, her cell phone taken away and she being grounded for a period of time is now being ruled on by the Supreme Court of the United States.

A court that has ruled on such weighty matters as Brown v. Board of Education, Gideon v. Wainwright, Dred Scott v. Sandford and Miranda v. Arizona now are having to adjudicate this reality TV drama.

Instead of using this as a life lesson and showing some parental backbone, her mother and father sued the school for kicking her off the JV cheerleading squad after her shameless tirade over not being selected to the varsity cheerleading squad and having to accept the lowly position of JV cheerleader, a position many girls would have felt honored to accept. Why didn’t she make the varsity squad? Evidently, she wasn’t good enough. But she couldn’t accept that judgment. So she “F-bombed” the world.

Surely this behavior is over the top, even for a juvenile who thinks with her emotions as most adolescents do from time to time.