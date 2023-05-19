Here we go again, another assault on Republican Gov. Youngkin published in The Roanoke Times ["More deaths, more secrecy under Youngkin's jail board," May 4, Richmond Times-Dispatch]. This time it’s complaining about the treatment of prisoners by his “jail board.” The article accuses Youngkin of more deaths and secrets under his administration.

I wonder why The Roanoke Times does not look a little closer at “blue state” governors. Many of them allow George Soros’ picks and managers to drastically reduce prison populations by not charging criminals who should be in prison.

Sorry, RT, we will take a “red state” governor like Youngkin who at least sees that people who should be in jail are there, instead of back on the streets committing more crimes.

Phillip W. Unger, Daleville