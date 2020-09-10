Letter: Authority

Many citizens are dismayed by the chaos and civil unrest plaguing our land. Mobs fueled by anti-Americanism damage our nation’s monuments and statues not just to avenge the sins of slavery, but primarily to erase our cultural heritage. Radical extremists, driven by lust to overthrow authority and grab political power, are establishing autonomous zones in cities and calling to defund police. Misguided mayors neglect to exercise their authority to deploy police, letting rebels control large areas and terrorize law-abiding citizens.
Why is America experiencing this profound crisis of culture? Sadly, because many Americans have abandoned God - their consciences have become darkened, they have lost respect for authority and are no longer able to discern right from wrong. Both the rebels’ lawlessness and the mayors’ inaction are symptomatic of moral relativism, a mindset which denies the existence of absolute truth and the authority of God. An attitude of permissiveness prevails in societies that choose to forget God, creating a climate of confusion and uncertainty. Eventually the collective conscience of such a society becomes utterly corrupt to the point that nothing remains sacred, or safe, or worth defending.
America’s widespread acceptance of abortion supports this premise. Roe v. Wade wrongly gave women authority to destroy unborn children. Since 1973 over 62 million babies have been aborted, many having their body parts sold for profit. Regrettably, in America the sanctity of human life created in God’s image is desecrated daily.
Can America defeat this existential threat or will godless radicals destroy our beloved nation? The November 3 election affords a chance to reclaim our Judeo-Christian heritage by electing pro-life leaders who acknowledge God and enact laws aligned with divine authority. America’s future rests upon our willingness to repent and to trust in God’s loving-kindness. As II Chronicles 7:14 (KJV) teaches, “If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
CINDY W. SHIRLEY
RIDGEWAY
