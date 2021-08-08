Letter: Bad news, Mr. President

The Republicans have definitively decided to red line our infrastructure bills on the basis of their cost, effect on inflation, and doubts about whether much of them can be defended as true infrastructure. What should we do next?

Well, as my daddy used to say at our kitchen table, do what worked before. First, blame Trump. Second, cue Jen and the Docs (voice drops to an ominous whisper): It’s time for face masks and fear, again! Let me know how all that comes out.”