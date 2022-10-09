Letter: Bad policies compromise safety for trans students

The policies proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Department of Education are dangerous to transgender youth.

As the Blacksburg High School Pride Club president, many people have come to me because they’re afraid. These proposals seek to tear away the support systems we have fought for.

In 2022, more than half of transgender students considered suicide. With already disproportionately high suicide rates, these policies will hurt an already vulnerable population.

Gender dysphoria, the discomfort caused by feeling that your biological sex doesn’t match your gender identity, is a mental health diagnosis. The DSM-5 explicitly states that “gender non-conformity is not in itself a mental disorder.” These policies ignore mental health professionals’ advice. Calling students by their preferred name is shown to reduce suicide rates.

Gov. Youngkin said these policies fall under the 2020 law that schools must adopt evidence-based policies to support transgender youth, which is untrue. The policies don’t follow mental health guidelines and weren’t intended to help transgender youth. Plus, Grimm v. Gloucester said that prohibiting a trans man from using the men’s restroom violated Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause. These policies are discriminatory and legally dubious.

Many trans students who’ve fully transitioned or are transitioning aren’t out to everyone as transgender. These policies will out and humiliate them by forcing them to use bathrooms where they feel and seem out of place. The possible ways to enforce the bathroom policies, like having bathroom monitors or having a list of or labeling transgender students, are invasive. A student’s genitals are of no concern to school staff.

These policies will separate trans youth from their peers. It’s been proven that simply being around transgender people doesn’t make you transgender. Being transgender involves many biological and psychological factors. Living as a transgender person is stressful, and these policies will only make things worse.

But these model policies haven’t been enacted. Visit the Virginia Regulatory Town Hall website, and voice your opinions. It isn’t about politics or indoctrination; it’s about making sure that everyone feels safe in school. No one should be afraid to use the bathroom or tell someone their name.

Cassidy Ackerman-Garvin, Blacksburg