Letter: Bad wind

The Rocky Forge wind project promises to be clean energy that is good for the environment. It reminds me of what we went through in Vermont, where the promise of wind energy resulted in four industrial wind projects built on mountain ridge lines.

The reality has turned out to be far different from the promises.

My parents lived in Lexington, Va., for 25 years, so I have been following Rocky Forge since it was announced. It is in an undeveloped area, far from customers who can use the power, too close to a bat hibernaclum, with way too high sound levels approved by the county supervisors, in karst geology which is very sensitive and disturbance can change groundwater flows. The site has abandoned iron mines, which means that the development of the wind project, which involves blasting, could result in leaching of toxic iron floc as we have seen happen on the Lowell wind site.