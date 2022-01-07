Letter: Bag tax will burden minorities

"It's only 5 cents. It's only 5 cents."

I cannot believe more people aren't angry at the newest plastic bag tax in Roanoke. It may seem like "it's only 5 cents," so who cares. Did you know that the grocery store keeps 2 cents of that? So they are essentially "selling" you bags now. And how many times have those bags ripped or torn on you and caused your groceries to get smashed. And they want to now sell you that? And, at least at Kroger, you have to pay for both paper and plastic bags.

I asked customer service if the tax was on paper bags, and they said no. I then asked if they have always charged for paper bags, and they again said no.

I asked (already knowing what the answer would be), "Then why are you charging for paper bags now?" They said that people will stop using the plastic bags and use only paper and the paper cost much more.

I said that is exactly right and that's why we should be using plastic. It's another example of the unintended consequences that lawmakers never think about. I asked how I am supposed to get my groceries home and they said, you guessed it, "It's only 5 cents."

In today's society, everything is considered "racist" and we are always supposed to see where something disproportionately affects minorities, or the sexes or even just anyone who is poor, yet here is a clear example of a law that disproportionately affects the poor in a real-world way and yet that is exactly who is most affected by this tax on city residents. The poorer people will pay more of a percentage of their own money for this and they are also the ones who least have it to spare.

If you truly want to help poorer people, stop taxing everything that they depend on: their paycheck, their gas to get to their job, their bags to provide food for their families, some car they might need to drive to these things. As a disproportionate segment of the poor are various minorities, these taxes could very easily be considered "racist" (at least by the standard used today).

"It's only 5 cents."

Bob Apjok,

Roanoke