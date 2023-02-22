Balloon should have been shot down sooner

President Biden was right. The Chinese spy balloon should have been shot down over the ocean — the Pacific Ocean! How our military and our president could have allowed this aircraft to traverse the entire North American continent over some of our most sensitive military installations for six days is unfathomable. This incident was the responsibility of the North American Air Defense Command. The balloon was first detected over the Aleutian Islands of Alaska and should have been dealt with then, before ever being allowed to further penetrate Canadian and U.S airspace.

I’m a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Air Defense Command, working in that field for four years. A decision to destroy such an incursion should not have required presidential approval. An Air Force commander at a field command center could have and should have quickly approved the shoot-down. He or she apparently had no confidence or feared repercussions for making a command decision. When the decision-making process was “kicked upstairs,” it apparently became bogged down in a bureaucratic morass until virtually nobody could make what should have been an easy, expeditious decision.

The Chinese are very clever. They say it was just a weather research balloon that drifted over us, but it was confirmed that it carried an electronic surveillance package the size of a bus. Well, I guess it was blind luck that the air currents just happened to carry it precisely over such important military sites after being launched from the other side of the world. And they have the gonads to chide us for being the aggressors for knocking it down when it was clearly an act of aggression on their part. They know our leaders are weak and they have now demonstrated that fact to the rest of the world. General Austin praising the president’s actions surely has our adversaries and allies laughing up their sleeves around the globe, and the citizens of Taiwan wondering what’s next. God Help us!

