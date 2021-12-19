Letter: Banning homeless from sidewalks makes problem worse

Regarding the recent op-ed supporting banning sidewalk camping in Roanoke because it harms business, I suggest some things are not so easily cured as to simply ban them.

The op-ed claimed they are addicts. Possibly many are, it's established that addiction is a disease.

The banning is also unconstitutional and violates both the First and Eighth amendments. Federal law and constitutional rights take precedence over any local ordinances.

What would the writer want a judge to do when these individuals are brought before his bench? Send them to jail? Some might like that, they are homeless. Or maybe he should fine them? They have no money, that probably wouldn’t work either. Or maybe he wants the police officers authorized to take them around back and billy-club them?

The social ill of homeless persons isn’t going to be fixed because it hurts someone’s business. And it’s certainly not going to be solved by the unconstitutional and heartless ordinance to herd them out of town.

I wish the writer great business, a merry Christmas and a big box with a big bow filled with compassion.

Gene St. Clair, New Castle