Letter: Barr's just covering his tracks

Bill Barr’s testimony shown during the first two Senate hearings on the insurrection clearly showed that Trump had been advised that the election was not fraudulent. While important, Barr gave most of that testimony after the coup attempt failed, trying to conceal all of his previous efforts to aid Trump in his anti-democracy efforts.

Barr swore to defend the Constitution of the United States and immediately violated that oath as he diminished the Mueller report to shield Trump’s team from its pre-election complicity with Russia. Fully aware of what Trump was doing to subvert American democracy, Barr fully supported that effort for four years, right up until Dec. 1, 2020, when he quietly admitted to the Associated Press that the Department of Justice had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. At that time Barr realized that chaos was coming from a mentally deranged Trump and he was distancing himself to attempt to cover his tracks. His resignation letter praised Trump as if he were Jesus Christ reincarnated.

Knowing what was coming, Barr left office on Dec. 23, 2020, only 14 days prior to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Following the failed coup, Barr made other comments about how he had told Trump that the elections was not fraudulent — after-the-fact efforts to shield him from his obvious treasonous involvement. His comments were clarifying, but don’t take them as words from a patriot; they are the words of a slug trying to shield his complicity.

LTC, U.S. Army (Ret.) James Stuart Emery, Valrico, Florida