Letter: Be honest in reporting

Vice President Kamala Harris used the pandemic as an excuse to not go to the southern border to work on the illegal immigrant crisis.

It's interesting that the Biden administration is letting thousands of immigrants into our country each day while the pandemic is going and they aren't concerned about that. While they are busing them throughout the U.S. into our communities without regard to our safety.

There are more than 20,000 illegal immigrant children in facilities without parents at the border and being transported to hotels, military bases and god knows where else. The Roanoke Times had a tiny article on April 25 saying that Kamala has planned a meeting with the Mexican president on May 7 to discuss a Tree-Planting Program while the crisis goes on.

The Roanoke Times needs to be honest in their reporting and tell the readers what is really happening.

All they report is empathy articles about specific illegal immigrant children's stories and not the truth about the tens of thousands of people, drugs, guns and possible cases of COVID-19 entering each moment.

Show the pictures of children laying side by side like sardines in glass rooms on the floor and adults being loaded onto busses to come to your neighborhood.