Letter: Be mindful of safe alcohol consumption

April marks Alcohol Responsibility Month, a time for adults to reflect on their alcohol consumption. According to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, adults who drink alcohol should limit intake to two drinks or less a day for men and one drink or less a day for women.

For many adults, being able to enjoy a cocktail and reconnect with family members and friends over the past year has been a source of great joy. While the overwhelming majority of adults who choose to drink do so responsibly, there are some people who shouldn’t drink, and it’s important for individuals to talk to their physicians if they have questions about alcohol consumption.

Knowing what counts as one drink is key to making responsible drinking decisions, but with all the diverse drink options on the market these days, that’s not always easy. The Distilled Spirits Council has created StandardDrinks.Org, a website that includes a drink calculator to help consumers count the number of standard drinks in their beverage, and other resources on responsible and moderate alcohol consumption.

Amanda Berger, Distilled Spirits Council, Washington, D.C.