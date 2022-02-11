Letter: Be mindful of small creatures in harsh weather

The Jan. 16 snow lingered longer than most in the Roanoke Valley. It was primarily due to the temperatures staying below freezing for extended periods. It occasionally got above freezing, only to have the "melt" freeze afterwards.

The icy glaze took longer to melt. I saw no grass in my yard or neighborhood for five days. As such, I put out nuts and seed early on for the squirrels and songbirds. I didn't see or hear either until patches of grass emerged.

Sadly, I encountered a couple of well-fed house cats patrolling the neighborhood, a day or so following the snow. They were light enough not to sink into the ice-crusted snow. Well-fed pets are still instinctive chasers and hunters.

I encourage all pet owners to be more aware of the weather. Most of the small animals and songbirds are fighting to survive in the extended cold and are functioning in a weakened state. Food availability was reduced by the snow. Small animals and songbirds don't need the added stress of dealing with house cats or off-leash dogs chasing and occasionally catching and killing them.

Just because your pet has fur does not mean he or she can function at near- or below-freezing temperatures for extended periods of time. Your pet doesn't enjoy breathing the frigid air any more than its owner.

Please be mindful.

Brian Boggs, Salem