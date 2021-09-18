Letter: Be proud, America

America, be proud of what you have accomplished in Afghanistan. America, we have spent billions of dollars and the lives of our brave military in Afghanistan.

This is what has been accomplished. Thirty years ago, 20% of Afghans were killed by a combination of Russian interference and an internal civil war. America put a stop to this and has given Afghan hope of a better future.

The evil Saudi and Pakistan Wahhabism radical religious movement had taken over the Afghan children and created the Taliban. America eliminated the Taliban.

The Taliban of today does not exist. They are a figment of our State Department and the Saudi Pakistan Alliance. They cannot exist because the youngest true Taliban has to be a minimum of 40-years-old, and the lifespan in Afghanistan is less than 40.

So, who are they and where did they come from?