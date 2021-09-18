 Skip to main content
Letter: Be proud, America
Letter: Be proud, America

America, be proud of what you have accomplished in Afghanistan. America, we have spent billions of dollars and the lives of our brave military in Afghanistan.

This is what has been accomplished. Thirty years ago, 20% of Afghans were killed by a combination of Russian interference and an internal civil war. America put a stop to this and has given Afghan hope of a better future.

The evil Saudi and Pakistan Wahhabism radical religious movement had taken over the Afghan children and created the Taliban. America eliminated the Taliban.

The Taliban of today does not exist. They are a figment of our State Department and the Saudi Pakistan Alliance. They cannot exist because the youngest true Taliban has to be a minimum of 40-years-old, and the lifespan in Afghanistan is less than 40.

So, who are they and where did they come from?

The Saudi Wahhabis set up 143 schools called “Madrasas” across the border in Pakistan. They told Afghans to send their sons to their “free” school for a few months. They would be fed, taught and protected from the Russians. The few months turned into 12 years. Now the 7-year-old Afghan boy is 19-years-old. The boys attending these schools were called students. The translation of the word “student” in Afghanistan is “taliban.” So, the Afghan children went back home as students/Taliban. They had been indoctrinated by radical Wahhabi teachings.

The reality is America and Gen. Ahmad Shah Massoud destroyed the Taliban.

Be proud America, your sacrifice has helped 30 million wonderful Afghan people from a horrible fate. Don’t blame yourselves — the fault is your government who knows not what they do.

Stephen C. Rossi, Roanoke

 

