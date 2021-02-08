Letter: Be sensitive to accuracy in headlines

The Roanoke Times headline: “Poll shows support for pipeline in S.W. Virginia” (January 25, 2021), was unwarranted. That Mason-Dixon poll was commissioned by MVP who got the headline it wanted by phrasing the question in a way designed to elicit support. The article also cited a 2016 opposing poll that more fairly stated both the project’s pros and cons with an opposite result that a majority (55%) of Virginians disapproved. More accurate headlines could be: “MVP-commissioned poll shows VA pipeline support” or “Separate polls show different pipeline support.”

The article cited a quote from Joyce Baugh of the Roanoke Regional Chamber doubling down on the claim that MVP is “important for our region’s future” although MVP’s more expensive gas is being forced on ratepayers by Roanoke Gas Company. A region charged with helping the most-expensive-per-mile MVP make a profit is not good for business. Unfortunately, MVP opponents were not tapped for a response to poll results.

The poll’s statistics do not support the headline. The sample size was 625 with a margin of error of + 4%. So the figure of 53% state-wide "support" was statistically insignificant. The number of SW Virginia respondents was only 70—a +12% margin-of-error making the cited result at best statistically weak.