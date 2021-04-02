 Skip to main content
Letter: Beautiful tribute about Dad
Letter: Beautiful tribute about Dad

What a beautiful tribute Ernie Zulia wrote about his Dad ('My adventure with Dad,' March 21 Extra story) -- an amazing last year with him, due to circumstances totally unexpected. I doubt there was a dry eye among any of its readers by the end of the piece.

I too was blessed with a wonderful father, though not fortunate enough to have spent the last year with him. He lived in South Texas, while I lived here in Roanoke. Nonetheless, Mr. Zulia's piece touched my heart even more deeply, evoking happy memories of my dear old Dad. Thank you, Mr. Zulia, for honoring ALL Dads by this lovely piece about yours and the role you played in his life too.

Margaret Klapperich, Roanoke

 

