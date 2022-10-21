Letter: Become informed about council candidates

There are nine candidates vying to serve you, the residents of Roanoke, for the next four years on city council.

There are two candidates hoping to fill the unexpired term of Robert Jeffrey. Become informed.

Vote for the content of a candidate’s character and the reasons why they are running to serve you on city council.

Will the elected official(s) listen to your concerns? Vote for the person(s) that best reflect your ideals for government rules and regulations, how school board education policies are funded and how your vote should be counted.

You can determine how decisions are made in Roanoke. Learn for yourself where the candidates stand on issues important to you and your family.

You will find clips on our Facebook page from a city council candidate forum held on Aug. 23 by the neighborhood organization Neighbors in South Roanoke (www.facebook.com/SoRONeighbors.org). Election day is Nov. 8. Become an informed voter!

Barbara Duerk, Roanoke