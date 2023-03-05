In a WSLS (Channel 10) interview, Matthew Holbrook, an elected representative of the Bedford County School Board, was questioned about his being charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with a Feb. 6 incident.

His response was, “I acted in anger. But I do not regret my actions. And I do feel that they’re justified.” As a student who attends Bedford County Public Schools, Holbrook’s action and response is shameful and deserves consequences.

Holbrook’s action and response is shameful because he is a representative of the Bedford County School Board, and while he may not be completely aware, he does set an example for students in Bedford County.

For example, I am a student at Staunton River High School. I also play on the varsity girls basketball team. I have been angry before on the court because someone on the other team had done something like shoving me or talking down on me; though I could act upon it, I choose not to because there would be consequences such as suspension from the team or be removed and not allowed to represent the team any longer as outlined in our basketball contract.

In school, if I were to fight, I would have to accept three to five days of suspension in some form, possible criminal charges, and even alternative placement, according to our Bedford County student handbook.

There would be harsh consequences no matter how justified I felt my actions were.

Actions always have consequences. Holbrook’s statement “I acted in anger. But I do not regret my actions. And I do feel that they’re justified” is absolutely absurd and simply untrue.

There must be a good example set for students, especially young students who are still learning morals and self-beliefs.

Violence is not justified in schools; it should not be justified in the world outside of school either.

Maddie Hamren, Vinton