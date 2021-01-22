Letter: Bedford County Supervisors taking your First Amendment right away

Recently a letter has gone out from the Bedford County Board of Supervisors stating that public comment sections can only happen once a quarter. How can you even think that that is ok? We the people have the right to speak to our government officials at every meeting.

Not allowing the people who elect the officials to speak is a direct violation of the constitution and the First Amendment rights of the individual. I am a principled libertarian who believes heavily in the constitution.

There has been the Nullify Northam people who in my thought process is good to protect there rights but also have been somewhat careless on not social distancing and wearing face coverings at these meetings.

My question is, is this what has made this decision and if it has then its totally wrong. Zoom and other meeting software can allow the constituents to still question the supervisors the same way you can in person. So I object to the notion that the public can only speak once a quarter. Furthermore being a candidate for the House Of Delegates in this district, let me speak up. I am against any law or idea blocking the constitutional rights of our citizens.