 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bedford deputies
0 comments

Letter: Bedford deputies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We in Bedford County are truly fortunate to have the Sheriff's Office looking out for our well-being. Several weeks ago I fell when outside and couldn't get up. I sat on the ground for nearly 90 minutes before someone drove by and noticed me. That someone was Deputy Gardner. He stopped, helped me up and called the EMTs to check me out for broken bones. When it was determined that other than a bloody, skinned face, I was fine, Deputy Gardner saw that I got safely home, explained to my husband what had happened, and stayed until he was certain I was still all right.

A week later I had to call 911 because my husband died. The first people here were Deputy Gardner and Sgt. Marks. They called my pastor and again waited here until I had someone with me. The whole time they offered any assistance that I needed. Then four days later, they came to the house and gave me flowers because of my husband's passing. Two days after that, Sheriff Miller called to check on me. He said he would call every week to see if there were something I needed.

I can't sing enough praises for these young men and, if all the officers are as caring, we truly are very fortunate.

Judy Toney, Bedford County

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Bad wind

The Rocky Forge wind project promises to be clean energy that is good for the environment. It reminds me of what we went through in Vermont, w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert