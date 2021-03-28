Letter: Bedford deputies

We in Bedford County are truly fortunate to have the Sheriff's Office looking out for our well-being. Several weeks ago I fell when outside and couldn't get up. I sat on the ground for nearly 90 minutes before someone drove by and noticed me. That someone was Deputy Gardner. He stopped, helped me up and called the EMTs to check me out for broken bones. When it was determined that other than a bloody, skinned face, I was fine, Deputy Gardner saw that I got safely home, explained to my husband what had happened, and stayed until he was certain I was still all right.

A week later I had to call 911 because my husband died. The first people here were Deputy Gardner and Sgt. Marks. They called my pastor and again waited here until I had someone with me. The whole time they offered any assistance that I needed. Then four days later, they came to the house and gave me flowers because of my husband's passing. Two days after that, Sheriff Miller called to check on me. He said he would call every week to see if there were something I needed.

I can't sing enough praises for these young men and, if all the officers are as caring, we truly are very fortunate.

Judy Toney, Bedford County