Letter: Beefs about roads

Two beefs with the Virginia Department of Transportation on Roanoke County roads.

On a recent Saturday I saw a young man almost lose his life because of the gravel that has been put on county roads.

For the past several weeks they have been putting gravel on roads. Because of travel over roads and heavy rains washing gravel, there are large clumps of gravel at numerous locations.

I observed a young man coming to an intersection on Brambleton Avenue. He wasn't speeding, but was slowing down ready to stop at stop sign. When he applied his brakes, he slid in a pile of gravel and was thrown over the handlebars.

We turned around, and he remained laying in the road for awhile. My husband and nice gentleman leaving a restaurant and a lady and child stopped and came to his aid.

He was pretty torn up and in quite a bit of pain.

We called 911, and he was put on a board and taken to trauma unit at hospital. Hopefully he is doing much better, but he could have been killed.

If he doesn't have medical insurance, who is responsible for his medical and bike damage and maybe even loss of pay due to injuries?