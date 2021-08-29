Letter: Begging for employees

How long has the minimum wage been stagnated?

I retired and took several minimum wage jobs a few years ago. The most I made was around $8 an hour. Thank God that I wasn't working at those jobs for a living.

I am a retired teacher with a pension. I loved working at Dalton Cafeteria at Radford University, the work I did a few summers while I was going to college. I know some of my coworkers really liked the work. Why were they paid so poorly?

On July 24th Christine Flowers criticized America's labor force ("We shouldn't have to beg workers to work"). Admittedly, she wasn't that familiar with the real job market.

Schools opening with in-person learning will free up some women. Child care is a big problem in this country. It is really not affordable for low wage workers. The cost of feeding their children and paying the rent and other expenses have to be met.

Some employers that are offering as much as $15 an hour are finding that they can retain workers and attract new workers. Those businesses that are not offering much are having problems. The businesses that are paying just a little over the minimum wage are just concerned with their bottom line.