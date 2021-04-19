Letter: Being a Republican used to stand for rational thoughts and ideas

I am a construction worker in southwest Virginia. I have always considered myself a conservative and Republican. But not a Trump supporter. This makes me a minority on the job site.

For the last year, my fellow workers have expressed to me one bull***t story after another.

The latest story being that Vice President Harris wants to do away with the veteran’s administration and give the money that supports the veterans to illegal aliens.

You must be stupid to think that any politician, Democrat or Republican, would express such an idea. Even Bernie Sanders is not the foolish enough to express that view. But everyone at the job site believes it and one guy says he heard Vice President Harris say this.

I googled it. The story came from a website called “America’s last line of defense.” When you go to the website and hit the “about” button it explains that the web site is a “network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery” “junk news.”

This, Fox News and talk radio are the only source of news for the guys I work with. Being conservative and a Republican used to stand for rational thoughts and ideas to better this republic. Sad to say this is not longer the case.

Craig Putziger, Roanoke